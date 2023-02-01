Katrina Kaif has got a new doppelganger, take a look

MUMBAI : Over time, we have seen many lookalikes of actress Katrina Kaif. The actress, who is also known as the Barbie doll of Bollywood, has gotten many doppelgangers, and many people have been compared to the actress. Few pictures and videos of some of them have been floating all over the internet for a while now.

Well, this new video of the actress Amy Aela is going viral all over the internet and the fans are not able to stay calm, but are instead praising the actress, not only for her dance moves, but also for her looks as she looks very similar to Katrina Kaif.

Netizens are comparing actress Amy Aela with actress Katrina Kaif in this video. Check out some of the comments.

As we can see in these comments, people are comparing the actress with Katrina Kaif. She is indeed looking similar to Katrina Kaif.

Well, can we say that actress Katrina Kaif has a new doppelganger in town? Actress Amy Aela has recently been seen shaking her legs with Ranbir Kapoor during the actor’s cameo in the movie Govinda Naam Mera.

What are your views on this dance video of the actress Amy Aela? Do you think she looks similar to Katrina Kaif? Do let us know in the comment section below.

