News

Katrina Kaif opens up on her relationship with Salman Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 09:00 PM

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the most loved 'couples' of Bollywood. The duo has given massive hits and are considered one of the strong jodis of Bollywood.  The two were also dating each other for the longest time, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. However, they are still good friends.

What do you think about these Showtees ?

Recently, the actress was asked about what equation she shares with the actor, to which she said that they have been friends for 16 years and that they have seen ups and downs in their relationship and friendship but still remain the best of friends.

She further said that Salman is such a friend that if you call him around 4 in the morning also, he will come running to your doorstep and will be the first one to help you.  She feels blessed to have him in her life, and in her opinion, he is one of the best cost stars she has ever worked with.

Well, Salman and Katrina fans want them to reconcile once again and even get married.

The two were last seen in Bharat, which was a massive hit and was loved by the audience and critics. 
Tags > Katrina Kaif, Salman Khan, Bollywood, Strong Jodis, good friends,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
23 Sep 2019 10:14 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Salman Khan makes a grand entry at the launch of Bigg Boss13
Salman Khan makes a grand entry at the launch of... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
23 Sep 2019 09:53 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dilli Darlings winner Shaloo Jindal talks about her journey in Dilli darlings, her win, and more
Dilli Darlings winner Shaloo Jindal talks about... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Rajshree Thakur
Rajshree Thakur
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Ridhi Dogra
Ridhi Dogra
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Naura
Naura
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

past seven days