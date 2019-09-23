Katrina Kaif opens up on her relationship with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are one of the most loved 'couples' of Bollywood. The duo has given massive hits and are considered one of the strong jodis of Bollywood. The two were also dating each other for the longest time, but unfortunately, things didn’t work out. However, they are still good friends.



Recently, the actress was asked about what equation she shares with the actor, to which she said that they have been friends for 16 years and that they have seen ups and downs in their relationship and friendship but still remain the best of friends.She further said that Salman is such a friend that if you call him around 4 in the morning also, he will come running to your doorstep and will be the first one to help you. She feels blessed to have him in her life, and in her opinion, he is one of the best cost stars she has ever worked with.Well, Salman and Katrina fans want them to reconcile once again and even get married.The two were last seen in Bharat, which was a massive hit and was loved by the audience and critics.