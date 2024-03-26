Katrina Kaif reveals how people refused to work with her after her South film with Venkatesh

MUMBAI: Katrina Kaif is one of the most hardworking actresses ever. All those who have worked with Katrina have ascertained this thing always. Katrina Kaif is one of the most established actresses in the industry and a super successful one at that. However, there was a time when she had to face the harshest criticisms and also face rejections. How did she deal with all of them?

Also read -Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif is popular as a Hindi film actress. But she has also dabbled in South Indian movies. Recently, while conversing on Mid-Day's Sit Wit Hitlist, Katrina talked about the courage she had when she was young. The Merry Christmas actress reveals that she might not be able to muster up the same courage right now. Katrina recalls being innocent and naive. She recollected an instance while she was working on a South Indian movie called Malliswari with Venkatesh. It was a dance shoot and someone on the mike said that she just could not dance. Katrina shared she was not pained on hearing that and just processed it as a piece of information.

In the same interview, Katrina Kaif revealed that she was rejected on her face multiple times. "I have so many so many memories of people telling me to my face that you will not make it, you cannot succeed, this will not work, I will never take you in a film, we will not be able to work with you." All of these things changed over time. She worked with those who also rejected her in the first place. The actress adds that it would not have been the case if she had taken their rejections to heart and got dejected.

Also read -Katrina Kaif reveals the difference between working with Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan

Katrina revealed that she would sit and cry. The actress believes that it is the best way to process the information. She did not take it to heart or take it negatively. She felt she had to work more on herself, work hard and keep working hard.

On the work front, she has Jee Le Zaraa.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times