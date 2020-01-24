News

Katrina shoots for last schedule of Sooryavanshi minus Akshay Kumar

24 Jan 2020 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif are all set to kickstart the next schedule of their upcoming cop drama, Sooyavanshi. In a leaked picture, we can see bride Katrina in Ooty for the last schedule of the film.

Katrina is looking beautiful as always, and it is always a treat for the audience to see the Kamli girl on the big screen. It will great to see her in this mass masala movie by Rohit Shetty.

Sooryavanshi was announced with a surprise entry by Akshay at the end of Simmba. The actor was seen as Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, and it was hinted that Ajay Devgn's Bajirao Singham and Ranveer Singh's Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba would also be a part of the upcoming film.

Akshay and Katrina will reunite after a decade in Sooryavanshi; they last shared screen space in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan, which released in 2010. The popular jodi has delivered several hits together, including Namastey London and Welcome.

Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Dharma Productions and Cape Of Good Films, Sooryavanshi is scheduled to hit the theatres on March 27, 2020.

Check out the leaked picture below.

