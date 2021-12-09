'KatVic' Wedding: High-profile wedding planners execute fairy-tale event

MUMBAI: Bollywood lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to start their new life together on Thursday as they tie the knot in a dream wedding at the picturesque Six Senses Hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.

The much-talked-about wedding has been planned by the high profile wedding planners Shaadi Squad, going by an invite for the guests.

The invite, which seems to be for limited guests attending the wedding, read: "We hope you enjoy the road trip from Jaipur to Ranthambore... We request you to please leave your phones in your respective rooms and refrain from posting pictures or using social media for any of the ceremonies and events... Regards Shaadi Squad."

Shaadi Squad has been a part of Bollywood's biggest weddings.

They were the brains behind organising Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding in Tuscany, executing Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' engagement, planning the Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding and recently handling Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's big day.

SOURCE : IANS