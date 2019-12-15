News

Kavita Seth feels blessed to help society through her music

15 Dec 2019

Sufi singer Kavita Seth is all set to perform for a noble cause at the fundraising concert "Nirvana", to create awareness about leprosy among people.

For the concert, Kavita collaborates with NGO Alert-India, which is an association for leprosy education.

On performing for such causes, Kavita shared that she feels blessed.

"I feel blessed that I am able to help the society in any way through my music. I want to keep continuing this and giving back to the society. I have been doing Nirvana since eight years now and I am happy to have collaborated with them this year," she said.

Kavita is best known for her classical Sufi rendition "Iktara" in the film "Wake Up Sid".


