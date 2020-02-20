News

KGF Chapter 2 is the most awaited film as of February 2020, find out!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2020 08:44 PM

MUMBAI: Ever since KGF was released, the movie created a massive uproar amongst the audience across India. Dubbed and released by Excel Entertainment in Hindi, KGF became a superhit in the Hindi circuit as well.

When the sequel of KGF was announced, it broke the internet and now, according to a recent report by a leading tracking portal, the most awaited Hindi film as of February 2020 is the dubbed version of KGF Chapter 2.

The portal shared the update on their social media with the caption,

"#OrmaxCinematix Most-awaited Hindi films as on Feb 15, 2020 (main trailer not released yet): The upcoming film that 'Hindi' film audience are most excited about is not a Hindi language film but a Kannada film to be dubbed in Hindi" 

The team of KGF includes lead actors Kannada Superstar Yash and Srinidhi Shetty and will also see Sanjay Dutt essay the role of Adheera. Mounted on a large scale the much-anticipated film puts forth technical advances to create a visually stunning experience.

KGF Chapter 1 marked Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's first Kannada venture and now the production house is elated to be associated with a mega ambitious project with KGF Chapter 2.

