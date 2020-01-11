Khalid drops new song 'Eleven'

MUMBAI: Singer Khalid might just walk away with the record of the year Grammy for "Talk" later this month. Before that, his fans can enjoy his new track "Eleven".



In an interview, the 21-year-old spoke about the creation of "Eleven", citing record producer-rapper Timbaland and late singer Aaliyah as inspirations for the 90s sounding record, reports billboard.com.



"It reminds me of that Timbaland era and Aaliyah and music just felt so good," he said.



"You just wanted to turn it on and just drive just to nowhere. I'm just more excited to see what my fans think because for me they're the reason why I'm here. I mean they got me here, they got me this far. So I'm excited for them to receive it and just accept the new era," he added.



"Eleven" follows his track "Up all night" which was released in November last year.



Meanwhile, Khalid wrapped up his 'Free Spirit World Tour' which took him to arenas across the world in 2019.