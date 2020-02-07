News

Khalid reunites with Disclosure for 'Know your worth'

MUMBAI: Singer Khalid has teamed up with electronic music duo Disclosure for "Know your worth".

Khalid's first collaboration with Disclosure "Talk" received a Grammy nomination for record of the year.

"When I started writing this song, it was like I was singing to myself in the mirror," he told Beats 1 of the track's inspiration.

"I feel like the message in this song is something that I needed to hear at the time I was writing it and I hope that it resonates with a lot of people who need to hear that kind of message," he added.

The singer floats over the soft electronic production with a message for a certain lover. "You don't know your worth/ All the things I know that you deserve/ Say it's not real if it doesn't hurt/ Find someone you know will put you first/ Find someone who loves you at your worst," he croons on the chorus, reports billboard.com.

SOURCE: IANS 

 

