Khandaani Shafakhana now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

MUMBAI: Khandaani Shafakhana, which stars Sonakshi Sinha, released in the month of August. It didn’t do well at the box office. The movie was based on how a girl has to run a fertility clinic and the obstacle she faces because of society, which is still conservative with regard to women.



Like any other recent movie, Khandaani Shafakhana will also stream on the OTT platform. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is sure to get a larger audience.



The movie was directed by debutant director Shilpi Dasgupta and produced by Bhushan Kumar.