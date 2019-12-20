Kiara Advani calls Salman Khan her mentor

MUMBAI: Kiara Advani has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry. She was seen in the hit film Kabir Singh and earned praises from her fans for her performance. Although the film was a hit, it also landed into a number of controversies but Shahid and Kiara's acting received appreciation from all corners. Their perfect portrayal of a couple, madly in love became a sensation among the youth. Marking her entry in big-ticket films, Kiara has her kitty full with four films after Kabir Singh.The actress kickstarted her acting career with 2014 film Fugly which sank at the box office. However, she revived featuring in a number of other films. With Salman Khan being her mentor, Kiara managed to keep her confidence boosted. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Kiara revealed about her bond with the actor and said that she is fortunate enough that she can reach out to Salman Khan anytime. She calls him approachable and says that she feels lucky to seek advice from him.On the work front, the actress has signed four films after Kabir Singh. She is soon to be seen sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Good Newwz. She is also to be seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb and in Indoo Ki Jawani.