Kiara Advani: Never thought I would work in horror comedy genre

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Oct 2019 04:00 PM

Actress Kiara Advani has two films in the horror comedy genre coming up over the next few months. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in "Laxmmi Bomb" and also in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", which co-stars Kartik Aaryan.

"I never thought I would work in this (horror-comedy) genre but after 'Laxmmi Bomb' now there is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. These are both very different films, so I am really excited," said Kiara, interacting with the media on Wednesday in Mumbai.

On "Laxmmi Bomb", her horror comedy with Akshay Kumar, she said: "We are putting our best foot forward and we hope to make it a crackling entertainer, because I am sure the expectations will be high. I am a huge fan of Akshay (Kumar) sir's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. That was the first horror-comedy film that I ever watched."

Kartik Aaryan essays the starring role in "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2", and Kiara informs the unit has started shooting for the film. "We have started shooting for the film because the mahurat which we got was really auspicious and it was a super amazing day of shoot. I am really excited to start shooting for the film again. I am really excited to work with (director) Anees (Bazmee) sir and Kartik (Aaryan), and take the franchise forward. It is going to be really hilarious film and the script is beautifully written," she said, addressing the media at the 15th edition of Asia Spa Awards 2019.

"Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The film is a standalone sequel of the 2007 hit "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", which starred Akshay Kumar and was directed by Priyadarshan. The film is set release on July 31, 2020.

"Laxmmi Bomb" is director Raghava Lawrence's Bollywood remake of his 2011 Tamil hit, "Muni 2: Kanchana". The film, which sees Kiara team up with Akshay Kumar, is set for a May 22, 2020 release.

past seven days