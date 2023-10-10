Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' received a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Kiran Rao

MUMBAI: The teaser of Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions ‘Laapataa Ladies’ directed by Kiran Rao gave a glimpse into the hilarious world that the film is about to bring to the audience. While the teaser received an abundance of love from the audience, the film has already been garnering love and appreciation way beyond the boundaries. The comedy-drama was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and received a standing ovation from the audience.

The screening of ‘Laapataa Ladies’ at TIFF came as a perfect moment of rejoicing for the director Kiran Rao who was present at the prestigious film festival. While the film was screened, the audience gave a huge round of applause to the director which was followed by a standing ovation. This signifies that if the comedy-drama has successfully impressed the audience at a film festival, it would definitely be a treat to watch it on its release on 5th January 2024.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma.

Kiran Rao Laapataa Ladies Toronto International Film Festival Jio Studios Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:00

