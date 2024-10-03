Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies received praises from Genelia Deshmukh! The actress wrote, "I laughed a lot, shed a tear"

MUMBAI: Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao is making noises everywhere. The film upon it's release, became the most loved and reviewed film of the year. While the film made its name on the global stage , it also received praises from every corner. From celebrity to the fans and the audiences every one seems highly praising the film.

Recently, actress Genelia Deshmukh who watched Kiran Rao directed comedy entertainer seems to be highly praising the film.

The actress took to her social media and wrote a long post while praising the film, which says,

"Just watched #laapataaladies

I laughed a lot, shed a tear and once the film was done, felt a sense of pride. as a viewer for choosing to watch such a beautiful film.. Please make more films @raodyness,, don't make us wait so long... @aamirkhanproductions as a production house, all of us more recent producers are in awe of your choices time and time again and look at you guys as a case study for our production houses @officialjiostudios for always backing such special films and the superlative actors who were just amazing.. Last but not the least to my most favourite actor/ producer and human being Aamir Khan story that needs to be told- how do you do this every single time??? - stand there with your belief so strong and remind us, that you will always tell a

Please go watch #laapataaladies If you haven't already You just can't miss this one"

The words coming in from Genelia Deshmukh proves that Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies is winning every hearts.

The film from Aamir Khan Productions has glued the audiences with the unlimited laughter quotient. While the film has comedy and entertainment factor attached, it also sheds light on the important issues related to the nation's women.

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, The film is now released in cinemas. The screenplay and dialogue are written by Sneha Desai, while the additional dialogues have been jotted down by Divyanidhi Sharma

