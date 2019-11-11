News

Kirti Kulhari opens up about her love story

MUMBAI: Actress Kirti Kulhari says she first met her husband Saahil Sehgal during the shoot of an advertisement.

The actress opened up about her love story in an episode of Netflix's chat show "The Brand New Show". She became part of the show along with her "Bard Of Blood" co-star Shobhita Dhulipala.

"I met this man at an ad shoot where we exchanged numbers, but nothing happened and five years passed by. Suddenly we met again at another shoot and Woah! He looked so good," Kirti said.

"It was a different vibe at that time and that's when he asked me for my number again to which I told him: do use it this time. The next thing you know was that we were engaged," she added.

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in "The Girl On The Train". The film, which stars Parineeti Chopra, will see Kirti essaying a cop. It is directed by Ribhu Das Gupta, and also features Avinash Tiwary, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta.

"The Girl On The Train" is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name, which has already been made into a Hollywood blockbuster starring Emily Blunt, Rebecca Fergusson and Haley Bennett.

It is a psychological thriller about a divorcee woman, who gets entangled in the investigation of a missing person, which in turn throws her life out of gear.

(Source: IANS)

past seven days