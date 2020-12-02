Before Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Bhavnao Ko Samjho, Kapil made his acting debut 13 years back with THIS movie, READ MORE

MUMBAI: When it comes to comedy a name which comes to our mind is Kapil Sharma, no doubt the genre of comedy is incomplete with him, and the comedian turned actor made his strong mark on television and as we see the newly turned is trying his hand in acting too.

Well talking about skills, we have seen Kapil in his debut movie titled Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon which was directed by the director duo Abbas-Mastan and we have seen the new actor romancing with 4 actresses in this rom-com and the fans all over loved the movie and Kapil Sharma was warmly welcomed in Bollywood by the fans later we also have seen the actor in movie Firangi but did you know before Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Bhavnao Ko Samjho the actor made his acting debut with a movie which was never released.

Yes, you heard right, Kapil Sharma started his acting journey in the year 2008 with the movie “Its My Life” starring Harman Baweja and Genelia D’Souza in the lead role which was never released and now after 12 years, the movie was premiered on 29th November on the national television Zee Cinema channel. Where we got to see this rom-com directed by Aneez Bazmee and Kapil Sharma in his acting debut.

As per the reports, the reason for the delay of the movie were some differences between the producers and the actor, because of which we are seeing this movie now 12 years later.

Speaking about the delay, Bazmi had said, “It’s My Life was a fresh subject when we started it. Harman Baweja had just been introduced to cinema. Genelia had played the same role in the Telugu original Bommarillu and we had signed Nana Patekar to play Harman’s domineering father, the role originally played by Prakash Raj. We also had Kapil Sharma being introduced to cinema as the family servant. It looked promising when we started making it. But then time passed, everyone moved on.”

Well, no doubt it was amazing to see Kapil Sharma in his debut movie, if you have seen the movie how liked the movie and Kapil Sharma do let us know in the comment section below.

