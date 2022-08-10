'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack

Director Farhad Samji, whose masala entertainer 'Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan' starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead released on Friday, feels that commercial films are one of the toughest genres to crack.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 23:00
movie_image: 
Farhad Samji

MUMBAI: Director Farhad Samji, whose masala entertainer 'Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan' starring Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the lead released on Friday, feels that commercial films are one of the toughest genres to crack.

The director is in a way right as mass films cater to a broad market and demographics, and as a wiseman once said, "It's not easy to keep everyone happy."

The director feels that mainstream films can be a very good tool to send out a larger message in the interest of the society.

The director told IANS, "I believe that commercial films have the potential to tell meaningful stories and entertain audiences at the same time. It's all about finding the right balance between entertainment and substance."

The director also heaped praise on his actor as he feels that Salman commands a colossal following.

He shared, "Salman Khan is a superstar with a deep connection to the masses. He has a unique understanding of what appeals to the audience and how to connect with them. It's always a great learning experience to work with him because he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table. Together, we collaborate to create a film that not only entertains but also resonates with the audience on a deeper level. As a director, my job is to create a film that appeals to a wide range of audiences."

Admitting the struggle to keep films fresh and massy, he added, "Commercial films are one of the toughest genres to crack, but I believe that they have the power to entertain and inspire. It's all about telling a good story and delivering it in a way that resonates with people."

SOURCE: IANS

Farhad Samji KisiKa Bhai Kisiki Jaan Salman Khan Commercial films Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 23:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Jay Bhanushali feels 'proud and jealous' of love pouring in for daughter Tara
MUMBAI: Actor and television host Jay Bhanushali is a household name, however, he has a solid competition when it comes...
'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack
MUMBAI: Director Farhad Samji, whose masala entertainer 'Kisika Bhai Kisiki Jaan' starring Bollywood superstar Salman...
Navina Bole plays a carefree woman in 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal'
MUMBAI: Actress Navina Bole feels that the concept of 'Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal' is different and challenging to bring on...
How people on roadside inspired Ganesh Acharya for 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala'
MUMBAI: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya shared how he choreographed the song 'Pushpa - Jhukega Nahi Saala' from...
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
MUMBAI:Actor Jimmy Sheirgill will be seen in a character with shades in the upcoming crime thriller 'Aazam', which is...
Recent Stories
Farhad Samji
'Kisi Ka Bhai...' helmer Farhad Samji says commercial films are tough nuts to crack
Latest Video
Related Stories
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Jimmy Shergill to play a grey character in crime thriller 'Aazam'
Dimple Kapadia
Dimple Kapadia is happy with the sense of responsibility in the new generation
Alaya F
Alaya F thinks women still have a long way to go for great opportunities
Mickey Contractor
One of my most successful makeovers was for Sridevi in 'Roop Ki Rani...', says Mickey Contractor
Ishita Dutta
Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta is enjoying the 'kicks'