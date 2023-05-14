KJo, Guneet Monga come together to bring unique stories to the screen

MUMBAI: Filmmakers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga once again have come together to bring unique stories to the screen.

Their production houses Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment have announced a strategic content partnership to deliver fresh and compelling content to the screens.

They will produce multiple projects across feature films and digital formats.

The alliance builds on the success of their previous collaboration on the critically acclaimed film, 'The Lunchbox', which was produced by Sikhya's founder Guneet Monga and presented by Dharma Productions.

"We are extremely excited to collaborate with Sikhya Entertainment," said Karan Johar, founder of Dharma Productions.

"As a filmmaker, I have always believed in the power of storytelling to inspire, entertain, and challenge audiences. With this alliance, we have the opportunity to bring together our shared passion for creating innovative content and telling stories that resonate with people from all walks of life."

Added Karan: "This partnership represents a unique blend of two brands that have always supported diverse and unconventional talent, and I can't wait to see what we will create together.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Dharma Productions, India's leading production house, and bring together our experience and expertise to create impactful and unforgettable cinema," said Guneet Monga, Founder of Sikhya Entertainment.

"This partnership is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between two distinct and unique brands in the industry, and we are excited to work together to create content that resonates with a wider audience.

She added: "We believe that by combining our respective strengths and perspectives, we can push boundaries and deliver innovative and compelling stories that will capture the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere."

Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, shared, "This partnership represents a unique opportunity to collaborate with one of the most innovative production houses in the industry and bring together our respective talents and expertise to create something truly special. We are excited to embark on this journey with Sikhya and can't wait to see what we can achieve together."

SOURCE : IANS


 

