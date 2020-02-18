News

KJo to launch Suhana Khan, Asim Riaz in 'Student Of The Year 3'?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Feb 2020 01:42 PM

MUMBAI: News of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and popular "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Asim Riaz's Bollywood debut is doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to the latest reports, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to launch new actors in his films has taken up the task to introduce Suhana. Reportedly, he will be launching Suhana and Asim in the third installment of the 'Student Of The Year' franchise, reports timesofindia.indiatimes.com.

Karan has previously launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria with the "Student Of The Year" franchise.

The filmmaker currently awaits the release of "Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship" scheduled for February 21.

