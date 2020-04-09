News

KJo's son Yash finds 'dad's' movies 'boring'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Apr 2020 12:37 PM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Karan Johar's toddler son Yash isn't a big fan of his father's film.

Karan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself asking Yash if he likes his 'dadda's' movies.

In the video, Karan can be heard asking Yash: "Yash, you want to see dadda's movie 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?"

A playful Yash replies: "No, it's very boring."

Shocked by the reply, Karan says: "What? Why? Why? Please see dadda's movies."

Yash doesn't reply and gets back to playing.

Karan shared another clip of his children Roohi and Yash playing around with his glasses.

"Glass game is NOT on!! So I have been told! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles," he captioned the funny video.

On the directorial front, Karan has the multistarrer "Takht" coming up. The historical drama stars Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as Dara Shukoh and Aurangzeb, along with Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor.

Tags Karan Johar son Yash Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Ranveer Singh Vicky Kaushal Dara Shukoh Aurangzeb Alia Bhatt Janhvi Kapoor Anil Kapoor Kareena Kapoor TellyChakkar

