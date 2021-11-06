K.K. Raina: Silence is also a way of connecting with someone

MUMBAI: Veteran actor K.K. Raina has enthralled the audience with his performances in films over the years, and the actor has now also ventured into the OTT space. His recent web project 'The Reunion' from the house of The Zoom Studios, has resonated with the audience across all age groups.

Raina plays the character of a father, who struggles to understand the world of his children after his wife's demise.

It's said that the test of an actor's strength manifests itself in the way they emote sans any dialogue and this is where his character in the series gains tremendous depth. Talking to IANS, the actor shed the light on his character, he says, "The most important part of this character is that he has always lived on his own terms. Also, the kind of love and the kind of relationship that he had with his wife, how it all started and how after her death, he is still hanging onto that relationship. The children won't understand why he does not want to sell that place or go away from that place. This is his reality because (of the love between him and the wife) he still feels that she is around somewhere in that house."

His character symbolises an iceberg as he's much more than meets the eye. The actor adds, "Another thing, he may sound very boring or may come across as someone who's very hard on his children but, deep down he has a heart of gold. Silence is also a way of connecting with someone. Sometimes when you cannot communicate your views or when you cannot follow what is happening with the younger generation then silence becomes your way of communication, it's a different kind of connection."

"The emotional interplay between the characters, the changing society and the change in contemplation of Indian values are some of the things that make this character really interesting for me as an actor," Raina signs off.

'The Reunion' is his second project in the medium of OTT. Prior to this, he has worked in Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta's co-directorial 'Scam 1992' where he essayed the character of Manohar J. Pherwani. The actor garnered acclaim for his portrayal of the National Housing Bank's Chairman who was embroiled in the 1992 Indian stock market scam.

SOURCE : IANS