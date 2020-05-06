Know the connection between Kiara Advani and Isha Ambani

MUMBAI: Bollywood has witnessed lots of stars who are each other's best friends and have given major friendship goals. We have often see B-town stars getting along with various personalities from different fields.

While Bollywood has a very good connection with sports. We have seen the beautiful divas and cricketers gelling up well. In fact, many are now happily married.

Well, among all the amazing friendship stories we have heard so far, one friendship story is extremely special and not known by everyone.

Yes, we are talking about Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani and India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani. It's hard to believe but it's true.

Not many are aware that Kiara and Isha are childhood buddies and they are best friends.

While we haven't see Kiara sharing frequent pictures with Isha but their bond is stronger than ever.

A few years back, when Isha got engaged to Anand Piramal, Kiara had shared some lovely childhood memories on her Instagram congratulating Isha.

Take a look at the picture:

Apart from that, Kiara was always present in every celebration that took place at the Ambani house. The actress would make sure she is there for her childhood bestie.

What do you think about Kiara and Isha's friendship? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.