News

Kokilaben Ambani launches Falguni Pathak's new garba song (Lead)

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 01:25 PM
The Ambani family matriarch Kokilaben Ambani on Friday unveiled the music video of "Radha ne Shyaam", a new Garba track featuring the voice of Falguni Pathak. The track has been choreographed by Soni Brothers.
 
The music of the song is composed by Shail Hada, who has sung popular Bollywood songs like "Lahu Muh Lag gaya" and "Saawariya".
 
The Soni Brothers -- Jigar and Suhrad -- have been teaching Gujrat's folk dance Garba for over 20 years. They have also produced the song.
 
Jigar and Suhrad, incidentally, put up a phenomenal Garba performance at the wedding of Kokilaben's grandson, Akash Ambani.
 
Happy about "Radha ne Shyaam", Kokilaben said: "Both Jigar and Suhrad have got support from Falguni Pathak and that itself is an achievement. I have full faith that this is only the beginning for them, and they will stop at nothing to make authentic Garba global."
 
Falguni Pathak, who is known as Garba Queen, feels delighted to be a part of "Radha ne Shyaam".
 
"This song is only an extension of our mutual love for folk culture and art, and I am delighted to be a part of it," she said.
 
Source: IANS
Tags > Radha ne Shyaam, Falguni Pathak, Lahu Muh Lag gaya, Saawariya, Garba Queen,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • Ranveer Singh[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Check out Ranveer Singh...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Raazi' writer...
  • Dabangg[field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman Khan and...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    My husband is the wind...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    'Mission Mangal...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Budding actress Samikssha...

Slideshow

Poster launch of film Life Mein Time Nahi Hai

Poster launch of film Life Mein Time Nahi Hai
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
13 Sep 2019 09:18 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song for Rishi Dev
Mohena Kumari & Gaurav Wadhwa dedicate a song... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Aakanksha Juneja
Aakanksha Juneja
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar

past seven days