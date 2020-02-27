Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey file for divorce

MUMBAI: Konkona Sen Sharma and Ranvir Shorey tied the knot in 2010. The duo got separated in 2015 and has now officially filed for divorce. That’s right! As per reports, the legal separation has been put forth by mutual consent.

All the divorce formalities are done with, and the decree will come through in the next six months. While reports suggest that the actors underwent detailed counselling, sadly, they decided to part ways amicably. For all those who don’t know, Konkona and Ranvir started dating each other in 2007 and after courting each other for a few years, the two got married in 2010. In 2011, Konkona gave birth to her first child, Haroon, and reportedly, the two have decided to give joint custody to the child.

Credits: SpotboyE