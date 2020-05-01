News

Kriti Kharbanda plays 'Bella Ciao' on piano with eyes shut

By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2020 05:00 AM

MUMBAI: Amid lockdown Bollywood celebrities are honing their skills. Actress Kriti Kharbanda has taken everyone by playing the piano with her eyes closed.

Kriti's rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram, where he played the track "Bella Ciao", the title track of Spanish show "Money Heist", originally titled "La Casa de Papel".

"#bellaciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke! @kriti.kharbanda (Look carefully with your eyes opened)," Pulkit wrote alongside the video.

"Money Heist" is back on Netflix for part 4. While part three was about the surviving members of a misfit band of bank robbers getting the band back together, the fourth part showcases Tokyo, the Professor and the whole gang, back to clean out the Bank of Spain.

Recently, Pulkit treated Kriti to some prawns.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills."

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in "Taish". Pulkit will next be seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi and "Taish".

