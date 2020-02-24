Kriti Kharbanda slams Indian airline; read on to know why!

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda is one of the actresses in Bollywood who wear her heart on her sleeve. The actress, who is often seen sharing stunning pictures and videos of herself with her fans, recently, took to her Twitter handle to slam an Indian airline for losing her luggage.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kriti bashed an airline for not only losing her luggage yet again but also for behaving rudely with her.

Dear @airindiain , thank u for losing my luggage, yet again. And maybe u need to teach your staff a thing or two about basic manners. — kriti kharbanda (@kriti_official) February 21, 2020

Soon after she tagged and shared her grievance, the official handle of the airline tried to apologise to the actress.

However, Kriti gave it back to them by saying that she would love to accept their apology but there is still no sign of her luggage and their team haven’t even got back to her.

Kindly accept our sincere apologies ma'am. Please DM your file reference no. and baggage tag no. along with flight details for us to check with our baggage team. — Air India (@airindiain) February 21, 2020

This is not the first time that Kriti Kharbanda had an issue with this airline. Earlier in 2014, the actor had addressed this kind of issue on her social media about the staff misbehaving and her luggage getting misplaced.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she was last seen in ‘Housefull 4’. The movie boasted of an ensemble star cast that included Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead roles.