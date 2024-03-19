Kriti Kharbanda wins over her in-laws with her first rasoi

After the wedding, they even posted the first picture which looked really lovely. Now that the couple is finally married, Kriti Kharbanda seems to have stolen the hearts of the in-laws.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 12:32
movie_image: 
Kriti Kharbanda

MUMBAI: Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are among the most talked-about pairs in the Hindi movie industry. They are one of the couples from the Hindi film industry who don’t shy away from expressing their love in public.

Also read - Kriti Kharbanda Takes to Social Media to Share her Excitement as She Embarks on "Risky Romeo" Shoot

Fans of the actors love the couple for their constant transparency regarding their relationship. Both the celebrities post pictures frequently on social media proving how much they love each other.

When talking about Kriti Kharbanda, she is a well-known actress who is recognized for her performance in movies like as Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Housefull 4, Raaz Reboot, Pagalpanti, Guest Inn London, and many more. 

When talking about Pulkit Samrat. He is an actor who is mostly recognized for his performance in the Fukrey franchise. In addition, Kriti Kharbanda starred in other South films, including Bruce Lee: The Fighter and Ongole Gittha.

In the beginning, the couple remained private about their relationship, but later on, not only did they talk about it, but we also saw the actors publicly show their love for one another on the internet.

Earlier, we saw how the couple got engaged on January 30 this year. This news made the fans really happy. The couple posted a series of adorable pictures in the past and things leveled up later as they got married. 

The couple got married in Manesar, Haryana. After the wedding, they even posted the first picture which looked really lovely.

Now that the couple is finally married, Kriti Kharbanda seems to have stolen the hearts of the in-laws.

That's right, Kriti Kharbanda is proving to be the best Bahu with her first cooking in the house. Take a look at the stories she posted on her Instagram profile. Check out:

It looks like Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are really going to have a beautiful life together.

Also read - Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat jet-off for their wedding festivities

What do you think about this adorable couple? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

