Kriti Kharbanda's pink wedding lehenga honors Pulkit Samrat's late mother's heartfelt wish

The newlyweds posted charming photos from their memorable day, showcasing their amazing ensembles. It's interesting to note that it has come to light that Kriti's lehenga has extra meaning because it fulfills a dear wish of Pulkit's late mother.
MUMBAI : After dating for a while, Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat recently started a new chapter in their life by getting married. In the company of their loved ones, their wedding ceremony took place at the ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar and was a stunning event.

(Also read: Kriti Kharbanda wins over her in-laws with her first rasoi

It has come to light that Kriti Kharbanda's wedding to Pulkit Samrat held a highly meaningful symbolic meaning for her choice of lehenga. Kriti chose a gorgeous pink lehenga by Anamika Khanna, and although it is visually striking, there is much more meaning to her decision.

Close sources claim that Pulkit's late mother had a particular wish for her son's wedding, she wanted her son's bride to wear her favorite color, pink, on her lehenga.

The source mentioned, "Pulkit's mom's favorite color was pink; she wanted to see Pulkit's bride in a pink lehenga and shared this wish with Kriti.” Thus, Kriti’s choice was a heartwarming tribute in memory of Pulkit's beloved mother.

The fact that Kriti was involved in choosing the wedding outfit served to highlight the extremely personal importance of the choice of clothing even more. Motivated by the desire to fulfill Pulkit's late mother's wish which she accepted as a blessing, Kriti took on the endeavor with meticulous attention to detail. Kriti was very careful from the beginning, making sure that every detail of the ensemble, inspired by pink, radiated Indian traditional beauty.

This kind act represented not only love and memory but also the beautiful fusion of the past and present, honouring Pulkit's family tradition and giving their union a deep symbolic meaning.

 
Their Instagram wedding announcement was accompanied by a caption that exquisitely encapsulated their love, “From the deep blue sky To the morning dew. Through the low and the high, It’s only you. From the start to the end, In every now and every then, When my heart beats differently, It’s got to be you. Constantly, Consistently, Continually, You!”

(Also read:Kriti Kharbanda opens up on Pulkit Samrat carrying tampons and sanitary pads; Sparking mixed reactions among netizens!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more news from the entertainment industry.

