Kriti Sanon celebrated her birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana, See pic!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:26
movie_image: 
kirti

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon is one of India's leading actresses today and she has come a long way making it so big all on her own merit. As she has one of the best and most massive lineups ahead, the Mimi actress is always on her toes, hopping from one set to another and her birthday was no exception.

Stationed in Haryana, Kriti is shooting for her upcoming film, Shehzada in the state and the film team got a cake on the sets for their leading lady. 

From director, Rohit Dhawan to her co-star, Kartik Aaryan the team could all be seen celebrating with her as they clap while Kriti cut the cake, rocking a white top and ripped jeans.

With one impressive career graph behind her, Kriti's lineup ahead also looks extremely promising with films like Adipurush, Shehzada, Bhediya, Ganapath and Anurag Kashyap's untitled next in the pipeline.

Kriti Sanon Shehzada Rohit Dhawan Kartik Aaryan Adipurush Bhediya Ganapath TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/28/2022 - 13:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Must Read! Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya’s Shakti Arora aka Arjun’s life journey & lifestyle decoded! | Deets Inside
MUMBAI:Shakti Arora, better known as Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi fame Ranveer is currently winning everyone’s heart by his...
INTERESTING! Maddam Sir fame Gulki Joshi recollects the moment when she felt like a celebrity, says, she felt amazed with the kind of response she got from her fans
MUMBAI : Gulki Joshi is currently ruling hearts with her performance as SHO Haseena Malik in Sony SAB's cop-comedy...
OMG! Mallika Nayak aka Sharda from Yeh Hai Chahatein has shifted career, here's a the twist
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
EXCLUSIVE! Meet's Ravi Gossain JOINS the cast of Sony SAB's Alibaba Dastaan E Kabul?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.Also read:...
VIEWERS SPEAK: The successful mantra of these top television shows is finally CRACKED!
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Also read:...
Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up
MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff and Dsha Patani’s sizzling chemistry never failed to grab the attention. Although the two had...
Recent Stories
Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up
Finally! Jackie Shroff breaks his silence over Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s break-up
Latest Video