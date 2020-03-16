Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!

MUMBAI: The leading lady of B-town, Kriti Sanon is always a hot topic through the year as she is constantly working, hopping from one film set to another. The stunning actress is now all set to mark her birthday this year on yet another set.

As per a source close to the film, the entire cast is stationed in Haryana for the shoot of their next, Shehzada and even on 27th of July they will be in the Northern state so it is going to be a working birthday for the actress this year.

The Adipurush actress is keeping busy with her multiple film shoots always happening back to back with hardly any breaks to catch and so her birthday seems no exception and when she is not working, she is in the gym or on the red carpet, busy blowing our minds off.

Leading with a lineup like none other, Kriti is all set to be seen in films like Adipurush, Ganapath, Shehzada, Bhediya and Anurag Kashyap's unannounced next.