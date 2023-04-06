Kriti Sanon at IIFA: All generations, kids especially, must watch 'Adipurush'

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, who is soon going to be seen playing Sita in the upcoming film 'Adipurush', says that all generations, but especially children, must watch 'Adipurush'.

The actress, now in Abu Dhabi for the IIFA 2023 Awards, spoke at length about 'Adipurush', one of the most- awaited films of the year. She said: "It is a very special film and I feel blessed to be a part of it. I believe in the film. I think it is a very important part of our culture and history.

"All generations, especially the kids, must watch this film. We used to hear Ramayana and Mahabharata stories as kids from our mothers and grandmothers, but I think a vision memory will have an altogether different impact on today's generation."

She added: "For a very long time, we have not seen this story on the big screen. It is coming for the first time in 3D. The film has been made keeping in mind its purity and it will connect with the children and the youth of today."

The trailer of the film got a great response from those who've seen it. Talking about it, she said, "We have been getting a great response to the trailer and the first song of the film 'Jai Shree Ram'. We will release the second song of the film 'Ram Siya Ram' on May 29. I am now obsessed with the track. It is very soothing and I am looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts to it."

Talking about her next film 'The Crew', which follows the life of three hard-working women, the actress said: "It's a fun film. I am getting a chance to work with two amazing actresses -- Tabu and Kareena Kapoor. The film is directed by Rajesh Krishnan. Can't share more details about the project."

