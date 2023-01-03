Kriti Sanon loses her cool when a journalist asks her about Kartik Aaryan at an event, says “Is this the platform to talk about that?”

Kriti however has a huge fan following ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. She has also faced linkup rumors several times and the latest one is with her last co-star Kartik Aaryan.
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is amongst the top stars of the industry who has made her mark with her brilliant performances in multiple movies, over the years. She took up challenging roles like that in her 2021 blockbuster release ‘MiMi’ which made her shine in the eyes of audiences and the critics. Unfortunately her last couple of films have not made a mark at the box office, the latest one being Shehzada.

Kriti however has a huge fan following ever since she made her Bollywood debut with Heropanti in 2014. She has also faced linkup rumors several times and the latest one is with her last co-star Kartik Aaryan. 

Kriti recently walked the red carpet of Zee Cine Awards where the Bhediya actress lost her cool at a journalist who asked her a question about her equation with Kartik Aaryan. Annoyed by the question Kriti snapped back saying, “Is this the platform to talk about that?” The reporter then quickly changed his question asking her take on the awards. 

Kriti looked stunning in a black attire and kept her hair sleek in a ponytail.

Previously too, when Kriti was asked about Kartik she had said, “If you ask me about these petty things, they don’t bother me at all. It just makes you feel like ‘I wish my life was as interesting as it sounded it to be.” 

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Aditpurush with Prabhas and in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff. 

