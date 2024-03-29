Kriti Sanon shares the picture with her 'Crew', writes, "Its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had"

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:33
movie_image: 
Kriti Sanon

MUMBAI: The highly-anticipated 'Crew' has been released in the cinemas today with a unanimously positive response from the fans and the audiences. The audiences are praising the film for the fun and banter between Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon and it is giving a complete laughter riot to everyone. 

Amidst all the love 'Crew' is receiving from every corner, the leading actress of the film, Kriti Sanon shared the images from the film with her senior leading actresses Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Sharing the series of pictures on social media, Kriti Sanon penned down a long post, sharing her views on working with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan and said,

"This C R E W has my

Have admired these two women for years and its been such a pleasure performing with the two most iconic performers our industry has ever had! Never felt like a junior on set(didn’t behave like one too) !!
It was always 3 individual women, 3 different actors coming together as a team to create CHEMISTRY you’ve never seen before while we had a blastttt!

From @tabutiful ma’am’s warm squishy hugs to Bebo’s daily “what did you eat for lunch?” @kareenakapoorkhan To @rheakapoor ‘s yummy ghar ka khana while she gave me the tiniest sexiest clothes @ektarkapoor ‘s “We’re gonna kill it” vibe
and ofcourse the pilot of our plane @rajoosworld and his neverending jokes — gonna miss this crew so much!!

Loving the LOVE pouring in already.
Our #Crew is Yours! See you in the theatres guys!"

The audiences were waiting to see the trio of Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon on-screen, and with the film now released in the cinemas, their chemistry has made them glued to it. It's the best trio chemistry of the year that presents the on-screen blend of three generations ever. The film presents a perfect balance of humor and heist. After a very long time, the audience has seen a movie that has three female protagonists and is thoroughly entertaining.

Prepare to embark on a cinematic journey like never before with "Crew." Directed by Rajesh A. Krishnan, this highly anticipated film from Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network is now released in cinemas.

Kriti Sanon crew Kareena Kapoor Khan Tabu Kriti Sanon Diljit Dosanjh Kapil Sharma Bollywood digital OTT TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/29/2024 - 19:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
TVF's 'Very Parivarik' Episode 2 संडे - The Ravivar is trending on No. 3 in just 8 hours of its release!
MUMBAI: TVF (The Viral Fever) has always delivered highly relatable and engaging content. Now they have arrived with...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Exclusive! Ashish Sharma to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Patna Shuklla Twitter Review: Raveena Kapoor starrer movie stands up to its expectations
MUMBAI: Patna Shuklla, directed by Vivek Budaloti and produced by Arbaaz Khan features Raveena Tandon, Anushka Kaushik...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Vivek Dahiya to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
MUMBAI: Movie Maidaan has been the talk of the town and grabbing attention from quite some time now, the movie was...
Farah Khan visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipikka Kakkar's Iftaar's party; watch video
MUMBAI: Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couples on television. The two were last seen together in the...
Recent Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ajay
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and others charged THIS much for the movie
Maddy
What makes Maddy the man with the Midas touch
Alia
Alia Bhatt mesmerizes the audience at the Hope Gala 2024 with her beautiful voice
Rajinikanth
Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth starrer to be based on the subject of time travel?
Crew
Crew day 1 box office prediction: Looks like Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon's flight to take off very well
Banita Sandhu
Banita Sandhu to shoot in Bhuj for her Pan India film G2 with Adivi Sesh!