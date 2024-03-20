Kriti Sanon showcases her sense of style with her brand-new Motorola smartphone.

MUMBAI: The actress is all set for her upcoming movie ‘Crew’ and last year she even won a National award for her performance in the movie ‘Mimi’. Well other than movies, the actress also has some brands associated with her and one of the mainline brands is Motorola.

Motorola is one of the major companies in the smartphone market. The company roped in Kriti Sanon as their brand ambassador due to her popularity amongst the audience. The brand’s association with Kriti Sanon has helped the former reach a wider audience across the country.

Kriti Sanon has a strong social media presence which has also been helpful to the brand for creating the hype for the latest and upcoming smartphones. There are times when the actress is spotted at events, parties, and premieres.

Kriti Sanon's fashion sense is always on point and her fans are keen to know about her outfits.

Well, recently, something similar happened when Kriti Sanon was spotted at an event wearing a stunning attire. But what got people’s attention was the phone that she was carrying. Surely, we have seen many phones in the market, but this was a phone that has not been seen in the market and has got the audience curious.

There are fans who are speculating that it is probably a Motorola phone. Looking at Kriti Sanon’s phone, the fans noticed the appealing design, and marble finish.

Netizens looked at the video and quickly expressed their views where some had their speculations about more features. Some revealed that the model that Kriti Sanon was holding is Edge 50 pro with strong AI capabilities.

Well, looking at the kind of excitement that the fans are having, we can say that Motorola’s upcoming phone’s launch is surely going to grab a lot of attention.

The customers are now excited about the new launch as they are eager to know what’s coming up next.