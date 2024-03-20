Kriti Sanon showcases her sense of style with her brand-new Motorola smartphone.

Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses we have in the Hindi movie industry.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:10
movie_image: 
Kriti

MUMBAI: The actress is all set for her upcoming movie ‘Crew’ and last year she even won a National award for her performance in the movie ‘Mimi’. Well other than movies, the actress also has some brands  associated with her and one of the mainline brands is Motorola.

Motorola is one of the major companies in the smartphone market. The company roped in Kriti Sanon as their brand ambassador due to her popularity amongst the audience. The brand’s association with Kriti Sanon has helped the former reach a wider audience across the country.

Kriti Sanon has a strong social media presence which has also been helpful to the brand for creating the hype for the latest and upcoming smartphones. There are times when the actress is spotted at events, parties, and premieres.

Kriti Sanon's fashion sense is always on point and her fans are keen to know about her outfits.

Well, recently, something similar happened when Kriti Sanon was spotted at an event wearing a stunning attire. But what got people’s attention was the phone that she was carrying. Surely, we have seen many phones in the market, but this was a phone that has not been seen in the market and has got the audience curious.

There are fans who are speculating that it is probably a Motorola phone. Looking at Kriti Sanon’s phone, the fans noticed the appealing design, and marble  finish.

Netizens looked at the video and quickly expressed their views where some had their speculations about more features. Some revealed that the model that Kriti Sanon was holding is Edge 50 pro with strong AI capabilities.

Well, looking at the kind of excitement that the fans are having, we can say that Motorola’s upcoming phone’s launch is surely going to grab a lot of attention.

The customers are now excited about the new launch as they are eager to know what’s coming up next.

Kriti Sanon Motorola Smartphones latest smartphones upcoming smartphones Kriti Sanon upcoming Kriti Sanon brands Moto Razr crew Mimi Motorola Edge 50 Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
MUMBAI: Video: Kunal Kemmu performing live his debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ from ‘Madgaon Express’ is the best thing you will...
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
MUMBAI: "After much anticipation, fans of Maestro Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja can now rejoice as the official launch of his...
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
MUMBAI: The comedy entertainer Madgaon Express, which is being produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the...
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
MUMBAI: National Award Winner Allu Arjun is undeniably one of the most celebrated superstars in Indian cinema today....
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14: Exclusive! Faisal Khan to participate in the show
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of...
Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"
MUMBAI: It seems like "Vedaa" is generating a lot of buzz with its high-octane teaser and unique credits sequence. It's...
Recent Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kunal
‘Madgaon Express’: Kunal Kemmu impresses with his soulful performance of his singing-songwriting debut song ‘Hum Yahin’ at an event in Mumbai
Dhanush
Dhanush and Kamal Haasan make the Ilaiyaraaja biopic launch a MEMORABLE affair - deets inside
Kunal
Ahmedabad delves into the colors of Madgaon Express when Kunal Kemmu, Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu Sharma, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi visited the city for the screening while they also enjoyed authentic meal
Allu
Heartfelt Moment Captured: A fan of Allu Arjun gets emotional after meeting him!
Sharvari
Sharvari Secures Top Credit Before John Abraham in Nikkhil Advani's Vedaa"
Yodha
Yodha: Makers announce another single ‘Qismat Badal Di’ by Ammy Virk and B Praak