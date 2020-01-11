News

Kriti Sanon to star opposite Salman Khan in Farhad Samji’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali ?

Ektaa Kumaran's picture
By Ektaa Kumaran
11 Jan 2020 08:06 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who was last seen in Dabangg 3, is currently busy filming his Eid 2020 release – Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While the filming continues in full swing, the actor has already announced his Eid 2021 release which is Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

 On Friday, he took to Twitter to make the announcement that he is collaborating with Kick producer Sajid Nadiadwala and the film will be directed by Farhad Samji. Now as per sources, it seems that the makers have planned to rope in Kriti Sanon for the female lead. The makers are yet to confirm the news but it seems like the choice has been made.

It was Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment who gave Kriti Sanon her launch with Heropanti. Another interesting detail is that she is already working with Nadiadwala and Farhad Samji in Bachchan Pandey which stars Akshay Kumar. It is slated to release on Christmas 2020.

This is the first time the actress is paried opposite Salman Khan and it will be interesting to see their chemistry on screen. 

