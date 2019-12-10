Kriti Sanon would love to be a part of Satte Pe Satta

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon, who has had an amazing year having been a part of successful Bollywood movies says she would love to be a part of Satte Pe Satta.

She feels lucky to have been a part of Luka Chupi, and recently Panipat too. In an interaction with a media house she mentioned that being a Punjabi it was a challenge to play a Maharashtrian character and she enjoyed it thoroughly.

Satte Pe Satta is reportedly being directed by Farah Khan and rumours are rife that Kriti is slated to play Ranjeeta Kaur's role from 1982 original.

Credit : Latestly