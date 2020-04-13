This is Kriti Sanon's dream actor

MUMBAI: After making her debut in Telugu cinema with psychological thriller 1: Nenokkadine, actress Kriti made her Bollywood debut in Sabbir Khan's action comedy Heropanti in 2014.

She has since starred in the commercially successful action comedy Dilwale (2015), which ranks as her highest-grossing release and the romantic comedies Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) and Luka Chuppi (2019).

The actress has a massive fan following owing to her versatility and talent.

In the current scenario, when the entire world is fighting against the deadly Coronavirus, Kriti is spending time with her family. She has also been spotted doing household chores.

The diva had a chat session with her fans recently. Well, a fan asked her what she thinks about doing a movie with Hrithik Roshan. Have a look at her reaction below.

This indeed shows how excited she is to work with her favourite actor Hrithik. Well, there is no doubt that the two will make for a hot pair.

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in a movie titled Mimi and in Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey.

