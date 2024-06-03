Krushna Abhishek DISCLOSES earning Rs 3 Lakhs per day on Comedy Circus; Says ‘They gave me a lot of…’

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known comedians in the country is Krushna Abhishek. He's had a successful comedy career on television up to this point, and now he's going somewhere on Netflix. He recently talked about his time on Comedy Circus and disclosed his salary during that time. He also mentioned how there was a particular interest in him as Govinda's nephew.

Speaking on Bharti TV, he said, “I signed Comedy Circus only for money. I was very happy with it. They were giving me Rs. 1.5 lakh per episode.” Krushna mentioned that they were shooting two episodes in a day, which meant that he was earning Rs. 3 lakh per day.

“At that time, I was doing Bhojpuri films, and I would get paid Rs 3 lakh per film. I would shoot for 30 days, day and night, and then make that much money,” he added.

“They gave me a lot of respect because I was Govinda’s nephew. I was so in awe of the fact that I would be making Rs. 3 lakh per day,” he added. Sudesh and Krushna won four seasons of the show together.

Krushna will soon be available on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kapil Sharma's Netflix show. “We all have come together for a new show now. Sunil Grover has also resumed the show. Sunil is a fantastic actor and to watch him performing live is something else. He is very good and par excellence. Bahut mazaa aayega sabko unko dekh kar, joh Sunil ne Ek naya character kiya hai abhi is amazing, it is very good. I really loved it and I told him also that you are really good,” Krushna told the popular news portal.

The rest of the cast includes Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Archana Puran Singh, although there is currently little information known about the show.

Credit- News 18