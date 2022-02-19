Kudos! Bhumi Padnekar to create awareness about climate change among the students of Harvard University

MUMBAI: Climate change is a topic that should be spoken up as much as possible, considering the impact it has on all living beings. Now, actress Bhumi Pednekar, who has always been vocal about it, is all set to discuss the issue and impact of climate change with students of the renowned Harvard University. The Badhaai Do star will be addressing the students on the issues related to climate change and will express her stance on it. On being given the chance to speak at Harvard, Bhumi is excited.

Speaking about it, Bhumi said that she has always wanted to create more awareness on the issues related to climate change. The Badhaai Do star said, "I wanted to reach out to as many people as possible on this in my country and also across the world. I’m happy to say that I can see people around me change slowly. It is heartening for me to see that people are paying attention to what can happen if we don’t address the issue of climate change and making small changes in their lives to conserve."

Not just this, Bhumi also feels that speaking at Harvard University will help impact the best minds of the generation. She thinks of it as the 'best platform' to discuss the issues related to the impact of climate change. She said, "People across the world are rallying together to make a difference. I salute all these climate warriors as they try to save lives and this beautiful planet of ours. It is my honour to speak at Harvard University and discuss the issue of climate change with the youth of the world."

Credit: Pinkvilla

