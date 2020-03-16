Kudos! This is how Esha Deol reacts when netizens compare her with her brother Bobby Deol, see reaction

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Esha Deol was spotted on the sets of her upcoming noir action thriller series Invisible Woman, which also stars Suniel Shetty. She was seen sporting her character look in a red T-shirt, which she wore under a peach-coloured shirt and brown pants with matching boots. However, her pictures and videos went viral for all the wrong reasons. Online trolls compared her looks with her brother Bobby Deol and it caught Esha's attention. She has now given a befitting reply to trolls.

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Esha shared her viral picture and wrote, "Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default.... Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action. And yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ..... I'd like to thank you for the compliment."

The other actors in the series are Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.

At the age of 18 when she made her debut in Bollywood with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe followed by Dhoom. She made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

