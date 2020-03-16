Kudos! This is how Esha Deol reacts when netizens compare her with her brother Bobby Deol, see reaction

Esha Deol is gearing up for her upcoming series Invisible Woman
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:19
movie_image: 
Esha

MUMBAI: A few days ago, Esha Deol was spotted on the sets of her upcoming noir action thriller series Invisible Woman, which also stars Suniel Shetty. She was seen sporting her character look in a red T-shirt, which she wore under a peach-coloured shirt and brown pants with matching boots. However, her pictures and videos went viral for all the wrong reasons. Online trolls compared her looks with her brother Bobby Deol and it caught Esha's attention. She has now given a befitting reply to trolls.

Also Read: Must Read! This is how Esha Deol reacts to her comeback with ‘Rudra’

Taking it to her Instagram stories, Esha shared her viral picture and wrote, "Recently while shooting for an ACTION sequence for my upcoming project in Mumbai. I was walking towards my vanity van & happened to get papped by default.... Later to see my video going viral & getting trolled for the way looked! Well to begin with my hair had to be messy & I was sweating doing all the action. And yes ! so if I do look like my brother @iambobbydeol In that hairdo ..... I'd like to thank you for the compliment."

Also Read: Aww! Esha Deol pens down a sweet birthday note for brother Abhay Deol sharing a fun picture with him

The other actors in the series are Rahul Dev, Sudha Chandran, Chahat Tewani, Karanvir Sharma, Mihir Ahuja, Gargi Sawant, Mir Sarvar, Teena Singh, Siddharth Kher and Enakshi Ganguly.

At the age of 18 when she made her debut in Bollywood with Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe followed by Dhoom. She made her digital debut with Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness, alongside Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn.

Credit: BollywoodLife

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Esha Deol Bobby Deol Dhoom Rahul Dev Sudha Chandran Chahat Tewani Karanvir Sharma Mihir Ahuja Invisible Woman Suniel Shetty
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 13:19

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Aarohi Nanda to ENTER Star Plus' Yeh Hai Chahatein
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how every...
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan was no doubt one of the most loved and followed actors in the Bollywood industry, it was 29th April...
Disgusting! Alisha starts plotting against Sejal to throw her out of Yohan’s life in Colors’ Spy Bahu
MUMBAI: 'Spy Bahu', which airs on Colors, is filled with suspense, drama, and thrill. Sejal is shown as a naive girl,...
Must Read! Amidst breakup rumours with Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra shares THIS post; check out
MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Having worked in several films,...
PATHETIC! Rajeev confesses that he married Parineet but he does not love her in Parineetii
MUMBAI: Parineetii went on floors on 14th February. The show focuses on two best friends who end up marrying the same...
Weird! Netizens feel Kiara Advani would have been a better bahu to Neetu Kapoor than Alia Bhatt, and here is the reason
MUMBAI: Well sometimes people can make bizarre comments and this video is a classic example of it. Neetu Kapoor who is...
Recent Stories
irfan
Must Read! “A gem of a person and great person” Netizens remembers late actor Irrfan Khan on his 2nd Death anniversary
Latest Video