Kumail Nanjiani plays a Bollywood star in 'The Eternals'

Pakistan-origin actor-comedian Kumail Nanjiani will have a Bollywood-style entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor says his character in the superhero project "The Eternals" will have a secret identity of a Bollywood star.

"My character, for instance, is like, 'Okay we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know'. So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity," Nanjiani said in Deadline's New Hollywood podcast.

"We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star," he added.

Nanjiani, 42, said he took months of "Bollywood dance classes" to prepare for the role.

"I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It's really a workout… and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me," he said.

The actor also explained the representative importance of filming his character's dance number with over 50 South Asian actors, reports collider.com.

"I was like, we went from, like, none of us, to so many in one scene," he joked.

Director Chloe Zhao will be bringing the world of Jack Kirby-created comic, which debuted in July 1976, alive. It is about super-powered beings The Celestials and their villainous adversaries The Deviants in a war set millions of years ago.

"A lot of it takes place in the present day," said Nanjiani of Zhao‘s take on the material.

Nanjiani is essaying the role of Kingo, an Eternal who is cosmic-powered.

"The Eternals" also features Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Kit Harington, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan. The movie is scheduled to release in November.