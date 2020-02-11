Kumar Raj’s film Tara continues to get appreciation from International audience.

MUMBAI: Kumar Raj who made his directorial debut with the film “Manthan EK Kashmakash” is currently riding high on great success as his film “Tara…The journey of love & passion” which still continues to be appreciated both nationally and internationally. Kumar Raj’s Tara was even nominated at the prestigious International Du Cannes film de CANNES & the lead actress Rekha Rana received Best Actress award.

He said “It gives me great joy that the film which I and my team made with so much of hard work and passion is being appreciated in not just our country but also is appreciated worldwide. These awards are just a driving force for me to continue working harder on my next project which is called “Yahaan Ameena Bikti Hai”

The director Kumar Raj recently in the last three months has won awards at Everest International film festival 2020 in Siliguri, International Du Cannes film de CANNES in France, Rome film Awards in Italy, Global entertainment market film festival, Reykjavik visions film festival in Iceland, European cinema Festival in Spain, Global Taj international film fetsival, Global entertainment market film festival, Alwar International film festival & World film fair awards.

The feature film Tara produced & directed by Kumar Raj is a women empowerment based film which till date has 275 International film festival selections & 175 international awards worldwide.

The lead actress of the film Rekha Rana till date has won over 40 International awards for the film Tara. Kumar Raj’s next feature film project as producer & Director is called "Yahaan Ameena Bikti Hai" which stars Anant Mahadevan & Rekha Rana as leads.