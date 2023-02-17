Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s

Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough to send the 1990s generation on a nostalgic trip. The song, titled 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' is about love, loss, remembrance and human connection.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 17:14
movie_image: 
Kumar Sanu's 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' brings back the charm of the 90s

MUMBAI: Kumar Sanu, one of the most revered singers of the 1990s, has released a new track and it is laced with the old world charm enough to send the 1990s generation on a nostalgic trip. The song, titled 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' is about love, loss, remembrance and human connection.

Talking about the song, Kumar Sanu said: "It is a beautiful romantic melody, there is a special old world charm to it, something we don't see and hear very often today."

The music video of the song features Ali Merchant and Parvati Nair and has been released under the label of United White Flag with its lyrics penned by Kumaar. The lyrics of 'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' are hard-hitting and reveal the frustration one feels when they lose their significant other.

Ali Merchant said: "'Dil Bhi Rone Laga' communicates how love is a double edged sword that can cause immense pain as well as bring a lot of joy."

SOURCE: IANS

Kumar Sanu Dil Bhi Rone Laga ALI MERCHANT Parvati Nair United White Flag Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 02/17/2023 - 17:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie of Prabhas and Kriti Sanon titled Adipurush is indeed one of the major releases of the Year, the...
Rajjo: Exclusive! Swara reaches out to Rajjo for help!
MUMBAI :Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from Uttarakhand, goes through many challenges in the program. Manorama, Rajjo's...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Nehmat promises to get Ekam married to Harleen
MUMBAI : Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Did you know, Zayn Ibad Khan is Khushi Dubey’s dietician on-sets of Aashiqana Season 3!
MUMBAI :This season of love Disney+ Hotstar recently announced the third season of their fan favourite - Aashiqana,...
Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi…Ek Samjhauta: Satvik shocks everyone by calling Jeevika ‘Sona’
MUMBAI : Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is the new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an...
Recent Stories
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush

Latest Video

Related Stories
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush
“Fir ek Mazaak hoga” netizens reacts as the makers to drop 2nd teaser of Adipurush
Sapna Gill
Bhojpuri actress Sapna Gill arrested for attacking cricketer Prithvi Shaw
In Car Trailer! Ritika Singh promises some great performance in this hard hitting thriller
In Car Trailer! Ritika Singh promises some great performance in this hard hitting thriller
Surprising fans, Ajay Devgn sends out audio clip of song from 'Bholaa'
Surprising fans, Ajay Devgn sends out audio clip of song from 'Bholaa'
Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience
Aditya Rawal thanks 'Faraaz' director Hansal Mehta, reveals his learning experience
Aditya Chopra opens up on why brother Uday couldn't become a star
Aditya Chopra opens up on why brother Uday couldn't become a star