Kumar Taurani REVEALS Saif Ali Khan brought his own clothes for Kya Kehna's shoot; Details inside!

In addition to her, Chandrachur Singh and Saif Ali Khan were in the movie. Although Saif received praise for his portrayal of a nasty character, the producer revealed recently that Saif was brought on board at the last minute, therefore his casting was purely coincidental.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 17:30
MUMBAI: Early in her career, Preity Zinta accepted the difficult part in Kya Kehna, directed by Kundan Shah and was praised for its daring and unorthodox plot. Zinta is a teenage girl who struggles with pregnancy and decides to accept being a single mother in this ground-breaking film.

In an interview with The Music Podcast, Kumar Taurani of Tips Films reminisced about the production of Kya Kehna and the unexpected casting of Saif Ali Khan. Taurani revealed that they had initially cast another actor for the role, but he backed out on the day of the shoot, leaving them in a bind. Aware that they couldn't proceed without an actor, they swiftly approached Saif Ali Khan.

They went to Saif's house the very evening and read the script to him. Saif decided to take on the task right away. They asked the actor to bring his own clothes for the shoot because they didn't have time to set up a wardrobe. Taurani said, "We asked him to show us your clothes. We selected his clothes and we told him please bring these clothes and come to the set tomorrow and we started shooting."

Saif Ali Khan departed from his normal positive roles in Kya Kehna by playing a nasty character who refuses to take responsibility for his child. He was not seen as a risk-taker in his film selections during that time, and he was mostly connected to happy and frequently romantic characters on screen. However, taking on this difficult role showed off his acting range and showed that he was eager to explore a variety of characters outside the box of traditional heroics.

