Kunal Kapoor: 'Don' was an incredible film to be in

By TellychakkarTeam
10 Nov 2019 02:30 PM

We have been hearing reports for quite some time now that a third part of Shah Rukh Khan's "Don" franchise is being considered. Actor Kunal Kapoor, who played a significant role in the 2011 film "Don 2", is not sure about "Don 3", but he recalls being a part of the second film with fondness.

"Nobody has gotten in touch with me, so I don't know if the film ('Don 3') is happening. But 'Don' was an incredible part to be in. We had such a good time making the film. And if there is an opportunity to be a part of it again, it would be very exciting," Kunal told IANS.

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, "Don 2" also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Kunal's next film is "Koi Jaane Na".

"It is a unique film and a role I haven't done before. It is basically a thriller-meets-comicbook and it is in a space I have been wanting to explore for a long time. I was thrilled on reading the script because no one had offered me such a part. I am excited to know what people would think of the film," said the actor.

