Kunal Kemmu says it's important to break monotony to enjoy work equally

Actor Kunal Kemmu, who was recently seen in the comedy-drama streaming series 'Pop Kaun?' and the streaming film 'Kanjoos Makkichoos', feels that maintaining versatility is the way to break out of monotony and make work fun. Ever since his debut film 'Kalyug' and with projects like 'Dhol', 'Golmaal Series', 'Go Goa Gone', 'Abhay', the actor has been dabbling in different genres, may it be a thriller, drama, murder mystery, or comedy.
In comedy as well, he has experimented with subgenres like situational comedy, dark comedy, family and slapstick comedy. The actor shared how he broke the stereotypes as he said, "When I started I was offered only serious parts, then I was offered 'Dhol'. After doing 'Dhol', I did '99', 'Golmaal', and even 'Go Goa Gone', and then 90 per cent of the roles that came were all comedy, interestingly, in the same year, I was offered 'Kalank', 'Malang', and 'Abhay'."

Speaking about the aforementioned films, Kunal said, "These were all a welcome change from the comedies I was doing. One should be willing to dabble in different genres as it helps you to be a better artist".

The actor will be next seen in 'Gulkanda Tales' helmed by Raj - DK of 'The Family Man' fame and he's currently working on the post-production of his directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'.

SOURCE-IANS

 

