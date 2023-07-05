Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood

After 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz', director Kushan Nandy is all set to work with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the second time in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 18:15
movie_image: 
Kushan Nandy

MUMBAI :  After 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz', director Kushan Nandy is all set to work with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the second time in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'.

Talking about his association with Nawazuddin, Nandy said: "Nawaz, of course, is a fabulous actor. There is no rocket science in figuring that out. Also, there is a kind of rapport that develops over the years."

"There are a lot of times on the sets when we just exchange glances after a take, and he knows what I am thinking and I know what he is thinking. So, there is a kind of brotherhood that we share."

He added: "I feel very secure as a director because I feel my actor is going to give me exactly what I want and so it makes him very special to me. Also, apart from being an actor, he is almost like a brother to me."

"I have known him since 2012 when I was pitching 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'. I have seen his growth and I have seen him do different films and reach where he is today, and become a star. There is a lot of humility and niceness in him. There is a lot of innocence in him and when he really enjoys something, he laughs like a child. So, there is a lot of sweetness, warmth and I enjoy that and I think given a chance I would keep working with him again and again."

Does 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra' have the same tone as 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz'?

He said: "We wanted to do something different from 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' because we can't keep doing the same thing again and again. We wanted to do something that shocks you."

"This is a complete reverse of 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz' and a completely different Nawazuddin Siddiqui. So hopefully the next time we do something, it will be completely different from 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra', and perhaps we will surprise you once more!"

SOURCE : IANS

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz Kushan Nandy Nawazuddin Siddiqui Jogira Sara Ra Ra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/07/2023 - 18:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
One-liner over Zoom call with Guneet made Sanya say 'yes' to 'Kathal'
MUMBAI: Actress Sanya Malhotra, who will be soon seen playing a cop in the upcoming streaming film Kathal- A Jackfruit...
Ridhi Dogra: 'Nothing wrong with being called TV/OTT actor'
MUMBAI: Ridhi Dogra, who's known for her appearances in 'TVF Pitcher 2' and 'Nach Baliye 6', has weighed in on the long...
Courteney Cox shows daughter damaged skin on her chest to warn against sunbathing
MUMBAI: Actress Courteney Cox wishes she never fried her skin in the sun when she was younger.The 'Scream' actress said...
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
MUMBAI : National Award-winning filmmaker Sankalp Reddy has said that his upcoming film 'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel...
Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
MUMBAI :  Dancer-actor Raghav Juyal supposedly got paid Rs 1.2 crore for his part in the Salman Khan-starrer 'Kisi ki...
Kushan Nandy on working with Nawaz again: We have a kind of brotherhood
MUMBAI :  After 'Babumoshai Bandookbaaz', director Kushan Nandy is all set to work with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for...
Recent Stories
Ghazi
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ghazi
'IB 71' is a spiritual prequel to 'The Ghazi Attack', says director
Raghav
Raghav Juyal got Rs 1.2 cr for 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'
Hansal Mehta
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but it will always be 'special
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker tells paparazzi to talk like they did with Gigi Hadid
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut reveals the most challenging thing about directing a film
messaging or even sending
Somy Ali: Blue tick verification makes it safer for teenagers and young adults, knowing that they are tweeting, messaging or even sending a DM to the right person