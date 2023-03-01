Kuttey vs Lakadbaggha in the jungle of box office; which one are you excited for?

Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey and Anshuman Jha and Ridhi Dogra starrer Lakadbaggha will be released on 13th January 2023. Both the movies are named after animals and they are all set to clash at the box office.
MUMBAI :  After Liger and Bhediya in 2022, now it’s time to watch more movies with the title which are based on the animals’ name. On 13th January 2023, two films are going to clash at the box office and interestingly the titles of both movies are based on the names of animals.

Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj will be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaj’s Kuttey which is slated to hit the big screens on 13th Jan 2023. Aasmaan is ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, and while the trailer of the film had grabbed everyone’s attention, the pre-release buzz is quite less.

The second film to release on 13th January 2023 is Lakadbaggha. It is directed by Victor Mukherjee and stars Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, Paresh Pahuja, and Milind Soman in the lead roles. The trailer of the film has been released today and it is decent. And now, it will be interesting to see how the makers will promote the film further.

Well, of course, Kuttey has an upper hand because the star cast is bigger, and for now, the buzz about the movie is more than Lakadbaggha. But, we know that the audience nowadays has been looking for good content and not big star cast. So, it will be interesting to see which movie will win in the jungle of box office, Kuttey or Lakadbaggha. Let’s wait and watch.

Which movie would you like to watch in the theatre? Let us know in the comments below…

