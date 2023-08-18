Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. A few weeks ago, they were clicked together by fans in Spain, and later were also spotted together in Mumbai. While the couple has not yet openly spoken about their relationship, their frequent spottings gives a hint that Aditya and Ananya are going quite strong.

Recently, a special screening of Ananya’s Dream Girl 2 was organised, and of course, Aditya was there at the screening. After the movie got over, paparazzi asked Aditya how the film was and he said, “First class.”

Even Ananya’s friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the screening to support their friend. When paparazzi asked Suhana about the film and Ananya’s acting, she said, “Bahot achchi.”

Well, not just Aditya and Suhana, even critics have liked the film, and it has received positive reviews.

TellyChakkar reviewer gave 3 stars to Dream Girl 2 and wrote, “Overall, Dream Girl 2 is a hilarious roller coaster ride with some strong performances and full of comedy situations. It definitely makes it to your list if you are an Ayushmann Khurrana and a Dream Girl fan.”

