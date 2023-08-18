Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. Recently, a special screening of Ananya’s Dream Girl 2 was organized, and of course, Aditya was there at the screening.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:56
movie_image: 
Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship. A few weeks ago, they were clicked together by fans in Spain, and later were also spotted together in Mumbai. While the couple has not yet openly spoken about their relationship, their frequent spottings gives a hint that Aditya and Ananya are going quite strong.

Recently, a special screening of Ananya’s Dream Girl 2 was organised, and of course, Aditya was there at the screening. After the movie got over, paparazzi asked Aditya how the film was and he said, “First class.”

Also Read: Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion

Even Ananya’s friends Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, and Navya Naveli Nanda also attended the screening to support their friend. When paparazzi asked Suhana about the film and Ananya’s acting, she said, “Bahot achchi.”

Well, not just Aditya and Suhana, even critics have liked the film, and it has received positive reviews.

TellyChakkar reviewer gave 3 stars to Dream Girl 2 and wrote, “Overall, Dream Girl 2 is a hilarious roller coaster ride with some strong performances and full of comedy situations. It definitely makes it to your list if you are an Ayushmann Khurrana and a Dream Girl fan.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana on his character in Dream Girl 2, “I had in my mind that I have to give expressions like Madhuri Dixit”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Aditya Roy Kapur Dream Girl 2 Ananya Panday Ayushmann Khurrana Suhana Khan Shanaya Kapoor Navya Naveli Nanda Dream Girl Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/25/2023 - 12:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Judge Shilpa Shetty talks about her fan moment with the legendary singer ‘Gurdas Maan’ on India’s Got Talent
MUMBAI: Bringing an enchanting blend of charisma and melody to Sony Entertainment Television's talent reality show, '...
Hottie! Here are the times actress Aabha Paul raised temperature with her hotness
MUMBAI: Actress Aabha Paul has been grabbing the attention of the fans and winning the hearts with her hotness, she has...
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
MUMBAI: Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making it to the headlines because of their rumoured relationship...
Anupamaa: OMG! Dimpy refuses to bend down in front of the Shah family vouches to teach them a lesson; Samar gives up on her
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Sexy! These clicks of the actress Myra Sareen are too hot to handle
MUMBAI: Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Myra Sareen has been grabbing the attention of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Ulka Gupta's track comes to an END in Sony SAB's show Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a lot...
Recent Stories
Aditya Roy Kapur
Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur watches rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday’s Dream Girl 2; here’s what he has to say about the movie
Latest Video
Related Stories
Myra Sareen
Sexy! These clicks of the actress Myra Sareen are too hot to handle
Gadar
Must Read! Gadar 2 box office collection: Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer drops further; gets its first single digit collection
Dream Girl 2
Dream Girl 2 review! Ayushmann Khurrana takes us on a roller coaster ride filled with laughter, love and confusion
Uttam Singh
OMG! Udd JaKale Kaava music composer Uttam Singh accuses Gadar 2 makers of using his songs without consent
Arjun Kapoor
What! Arjun Kapoor dating Kusha Kapila? Social media influencer reacts to rumors, “pray ki meri mummy na padh le…”
Aarush Varma
Must Read! Here’s all you need to know about OMG 2 actor Aarush Varma