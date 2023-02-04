Kya Baat Hai! Chunky Panday reveals the biggest compliment he got from his fan that left him stunned

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor Chunky Panday ruled the box office in the 90’s with his films like Vishwatma, Aankhen, among others. He was recently seen in Pop Kaun? And tickled the funny bones of the audiences with his comic timing. The actor who is known for his wise cracks and comedy roles recollected a time when a fan gave him the strangest and biggest compliment.

Also Read- Oops! This is how Chunky Panday reacts to the trolls for her daughter Ananya Panday’s glam outfit at Apoorva Mehta’s b’day bash

During an interview Chunki revealed, “My third film had released. I was shooting and this one very tough, rough looking fellow came up to me. He had a hanky tied around his neck. He said to me, ‘Ae bhai, Chunky bhai, main kitna khush hoon yaar. Maine abhi do taxi lagaya tere naam pe (I am very happy. I recently bought two taxis because of you).’ So I asked him, ‘Kaise?’ He said, ‘Tera teen picture mein maine black mein itna paisa kamaya (By selling tickets of your films in black).’ Now that is a compliment. I mean he was talking about Aag Hi Aag, Paap Ki Duniya and Tezaab. They released within nine months of each other and he made enough money to buy two taxis. For me, I think that is the biggest compliment an actor can get.”

Speaking of the OTT content not having enough family content, Chunky said, “Because I think right now there is no censorship so people are going totally mad on OTT. They aren’t even thinking.”

Also Read- Chunky Panday: Ananya cooks up stories, never food!

What do you think of this compliment that Chunki got?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-indianexpress